EFF delegates ‘not allowed to display anger, joy or fall asleep’

EFF delegates attending the party’s third National People’s Assembly (NPA) are not allowed to take off their clothes to demonstrate anger or happiness of any kind during the conference’s proceedings.

The EFF delegates are also not allowed to sleep during the proceedings of the conference.

These are some of the rules that EFF delegates attending the party’s third NPA are obligated to adhere to. Failure to comply with these rules will constitute a disciplinary offence.

Rules and procedures guideline book

These rules are contained in the EFF third NPA rules and procedures guideline book.

Every EFF delegate has been given a copy of the rules and procedures guideline book.

The EFF’s third national elective conference is taking place at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg. The conference runs from Thursday, December 12 to Sunday, December 15.

Its assembly officially kicked off on Friday.

Despite the aforementioned rules, some EFF delegates from Limpopo were seen sleeping during the proceedings.

According to more rules, EFF delegates are not allowed to bring weapons to the premises of the NPA.

No placards, no alcohol and weapons allowed

EFF delegates are not allowed to bring or drink alcohol at the premises of the assembly. The rules state that all alcohol will be confiscated and not returned to the owner.

EFF delegates are not allowed to bring banners, posters or placards in support or against any member.

The delegates are also not allowed to brand cars and bear or display any posters or materials in support of or against any member.

Meanwhile, the official programme of the conference started on Friday. It started with the EFF receiving messages of support from spiritual leaders and different political organisations. These included but were not limited to the UDM and the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu).

Outgoing EFF president Julius Malema delivered the political report to thousands of delegates at the assembly.