EFF hits the ground running as water supply project start in ‘Juju Valley’

By Coceka Magubeni
EFF providing water to Juju Valley

Johannesburg- The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has commenced its water supply project for the residents of Juju Valley.

This is in line with the party’s main initiative, of expropriation of land without compensation.

Juju Valley is an area in Polokwane that has been named after Commander in Chief of the EFF, Julius Malema in 2014.

The political party has announced that the area is one of the places where land was expropriated without compensation for residential purposes.

“The Juju Valley community will benefit from a water project of 5 Boreholes (450m to the ground) , 50 000L of water reservoirs and harvesting of 39 600L Per hour (11L per second) of clean water. Indeed EFF makes commitments not promises,” the party reported on its social media accounts.

Sunday World

Author

Sunday World

