EFF holds night vigil as Julius Malema awaits sentencing

Scores of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporters gathered for a night vigil at Jan Smuts Stadium, kuGompo City, on Tuesday evening, ahead of party president Julius Malema’s court appearance.

The vigil comes at a critical moment for the party as the court prepares to deliver a sentencing outcome that could have significant legal and political implications for Malema and the EFF’s leadership structure.

Malema was found guilty of charges related to the discharge of a firearm at the party’s birthday celebration at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane in 2018.

Pre-sentencing proceedings are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday at the East London Magistrate’s Court.

Malema in high spirits

EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said Malema was in high spirits and overwhelmed by the support.

“He is in high spirits and confident. The support has been overwhelming and members fully expect the president to continue his work regardless of the outcome as we will appeal,” Thambo said.

The EFF has maintained that it will continue to support its leader throughout the legal process while preparing its membership for any sentencing outcome.

Analyst warns of political fallout

Political analyst Isaac Mashaba said the night vigil shows the EFF is trying to gain sympathy from the public.

“It also shows that the party is losing its ground when Malema is prosecuted. They will also buy time using the appeal. He will probably get 15 years with a suspended sentence,” Mashaba said.

EFF supporters are expected to march from Jan Smuts Stadium to the court building on Wednesday morning.

‘The president is innocent in this case’