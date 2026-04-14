EFF holds night vigil as Julius Malema awaits sentencing

Scores of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporters gathered for a night vigil at Jan Smuts Stadium, kuGompo City, on Tuesday evening, ahead of party president Julius Malema’s court appearance.
The vigil comes at a critical moment for the party as the court prepares to deliver a sentencing outcome that could have significant legal and political implications for Malema and the EFF’s leadership structure.
Malema was found guilty of charges related to the discharge of a firearm at the party’s birthday celebration at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane in 2018.
Pre-sentencing proceedings are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday at the East London Magistrate’s Court.
Malema in high spirits
EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said Malema was in high spirits and overwhelmed by the support.
“He is in high spirits and confident. The support has been overwhelming and members fully expect the president to continue his work regardless of the outcome as we will appeal,” Thambo said.
The EFF has maintained that it will continue to support its leader throughout the legal process while preparing its membership for any sentencing outcome.
Analyst warns of political fallout
Political analyst Isaac Mashaba said the night vigil shows the EFF is trying to gain sympathy from the public.
“It also shows that the party is losing its ground when Malema is prosecuted. They will also buy time using the appeal. He will probably get 15 years with a suspended sentence,” Mashaba said.
EFF supporters are expected to march from Jan Smuts Stadium to the court building on Wednesday morning.
‘The president is innocent in this case’
EFF Molly Blackburn subregional chairperson in Nelson Mandela Bay Nkosiyoxolo Zane Mncam said they were fully in support of Malema, adding that the state has failed to prove its case in court.
“We know that this case is motivated or perpetuated by the western forces of the US, leading the charge using AfriForum to undermine not only the state or the law of South Africa, but to undermine the people of the country,” he said.
“We are saying that we are against the misuse of the state organs to fight political wars. We stand with the people of South Africa who believe that the president is innocent in this case.”
- Scores of EFF supporters held a night vigil at Jan Smuts Stadium ahead of Julius Malema’s court sentencing on firearm charges from a 2018 incident.
- Malema remains confident and in high spirits, with the EFF pledging to back him and appeal any adverse sentencing outcome.
- Pre-sentencing hearings are scheduled Wednesday and Thursday at East London Magistrates Court, with supporters planning a march to the courthouse.
- Political analyst Isaac Mashaba warned the case may damage the EFF’s political standing, suggesting a likely suspended sentence for Malema.
- EFF leaders accuse Western forces and AfriForum of politically motivated prosecution, condemning state misuse to target Malema.