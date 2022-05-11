EFF in Limpopo raises alarm following abduction of party member

The EFF in Limpopo has pressed a panic button following the abduction of one of its members from her home earlier this week.

In a statement on Wednesday, party spokesperson in the province Titus Tshungu said Gift Mpho Malope went missing on Monday and no one knows her whereabouts.

“Gift, who is an EFF member from Elias Motsoaledi ward 21, was abducted by unknown suspects who were seen driving off with her in a white Honda sedan from her home in Kgaphamadi village,” said Tshungu.

The news follows that of the abduction and murder of Hillary Gardee, whose body was found in a veld outside Nelspruit in Mpumalanga on Tuesday last week.

Hillary, the daughter of EFF’s former secretary-general Godrich Gardee, sustained a gunshot wound to the head. She was laid to rest at the weekend.

Tshungu said people in the neighborhood only saw the car driving off but could not see what the 31-year-old Malope was wearing.

“Accordingly, the EFF appeals to the public for assistance in locating Gift. Anyone with information that may assist the police in tracing her is urged to contact the police,” he added.

EFF Statement On The Missing Of EFF Member Fighter #GiftMalope. pic.twitter.com/lnfxSvkF5e — EFF Limpopo (@EFF_Limpopo) May 11, 2022

