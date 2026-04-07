EFF wants mayor Princess Faku fired over fake university registration

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has called for the immediate resignation of Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality mayor Princess Faku.

This comes after revelations that Faku allegedly fraudulently registered at the University of Fort Hare. According to investigations by the Special Investigative Unit (SIU), she did not meet the requirements to enrol for the law course.

The SIU probe also involves Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane, former premier and ex-Public Service and Administration Minister Noxolo Kiviet, and South African National Civic Organisation (SANCO) national chairperson Mike Basopu.

‘Systemic inequality’

EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said the issue goes beyond individual wrongdoing and reflects systemic inequality in the country’s education system.

He said while millions of young people attempt to access university each year, many are turned away due to limited space and resources. He said it is unacceptable for politically connected individuals to bypass academic requirements.

“There are worthy young people who were denied access at Fort Hare due to Princess Faku and all ANC politicians who manipulate their way into institutions of higher learning so that they can meet internal political party education criteria in order to be deployed to office.

‘Fort Hare credibility at stake’

“Further to this, the credibility of Fort Hare is harmed by ANC politicians who bring the corruption they practice in governance into the corridors of education,” said Thambo.

He said such actions undermine both fairness and public trust in institutions meant to provide equal opportunities.

“Princess Faku and all those who are implicated in degree fraud must immediately resign and be held responsible for undermining education, denying young people a fair chance, and stealing their university spots compromising their futures.

“We also call on the SIU to promptly release all findings in this matter so prosecution can effectively follow,” said Thambo.

He said the outcome of the SIU investigation would be a test of accountability, not only for those implicated, but also for the integrity of South Africa’s higher education system.

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