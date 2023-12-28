EFF wants to hit Ngizwe Mchunu where it hurts the most

Controversial former Ukhozi FM DJ Ngizwe Mchunu could lose his ambassadorial role with JAC Motors South Africa if the EFF has its way.

The red berets want the automotive company to withdraw its sponsorship with Mchunu following utterances on his online social media page daring EFF leader Julius Malema to come to Durban for the party’s manifesto launch in February.

In a widely circulating video, Mchunu can be heard saying KwaZulu-Natal is for AmaZulu and that Malema must launch the party manifesto in Limpopo, where the EFF hails from.

“Why don’t you host your party’s manifesto in your backyard in Seshego, so your ancestors can support you,” he can be heard saying.

“You are a leader who can’t speak IsiZulu, the only language you know is English, you address our Zulu people in English, what a leader are you?”

The EFF views Mchunu’s utterances as stoking flames of tribalism and wants the Port Shepstone-based automotive company to disassociate itself with the former radio man.

Meeting with company executives

The party is set to have a meeting with the company executives this week to discuss the ramifications of Mchunu’s statement.

In a widely circulated statement, JAC Motors South Africa said: “We have noted Ngizwe Mchunu’s tribal remarks and [we] will deal with the matter accordingly.”

Despite being out of his radio job for the past six years, the charismatic Mchunu managed to secure himself car sponsorship with JAC Motors early this year.

He zig-zags the province driving around in a sponsored bakkie.

Fired for misconduct

Mchunu was fired by Ukhozi FM over misconduct. Despite his on-air presenting talent, he has often found himself in hot water because of his sharp tongue.

Mchunu has since unconditionally apologised for the comments he made on December 23.

In a statement written in IsiZulu on Wednesday, he said he respects all tribes that make up the rainbow nation of South Africa.

His former Ukhozi FM colleague Linda “Mr Magic” Sibiya berated him for his utterances and ordered him to refrain from swearing at political leaders.

Previously, Mchunu took a swipe at President Cyril Ramaphosa and former KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala, among others.

“Your conduct is not a true reflection of the Zulus who are renowned for ubuntu,” said Sibiya.

Penny Penny warns Mchunu

Former EFF Secrertary-general Godrich Gardee also expressed his disappointment in a tweet: “We were with you when you got acquitted from [your] case, and we invited you to the VIP lounge at the FNB Stadium during the EFF’s 10-year celebration, I wonder [who] are you leading.”

Legendary Tsonga artist and a member of the ANC Penny Penny noted in a video: “What did Tsonga people do to you, you’ve gone too far my, boy. – Additional reporting by Kgomotso Moganedi

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content