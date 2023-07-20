Egoli Gas dismisses claims that explosion in CBD was from gas

Gas supplier Egoli Gas has dismissed the likelihood that the explosion that caused a busy road to split up in the Johannesburg’s central business district (CBD) was from a gas explosion.

In a statement on Wednesday night, Egoli Gas said its gas pipes, which are located on the sides of the road, could not have possibly caused an explosion in the middle of the road.

“Egoli Gas believes it is unlikely that the explosion in Bree Street, Johannesburg was caused by a gas pipeline or leak,” the company said.

“Our network has experienced no pressure loss, which indicates the gas pipelines are intact. Our customers in the area continue to receive gas uninterruptable.”

The company also stated that its pipelines were unlikely to cause an explosion.

“Our gas pipelines operate at extremely low pressure providing safe gas supply in highly built-up areas and are therefore unlikely to cause an explosion or explode.”

The company added that its technicians were at the scene to investigate the cause of the explosion that led to scores of injuries and damage to property.

“Our teams are on site investigating for any leaks, they have found none so far. We reiterate that our gas pipelines are on the side of the road servitudes which are intact in the CBD including Bree Street. We urge the public not to make assumptions at this time.”

A road split at Bree Street caused damage to vehicles, taxis and injured several people.

