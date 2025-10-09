Eight arrested in the Fort Hare university strike, cops still searching for arsonists

Eight protesters aged between 22 and 33 charged with public violence and business burglary following their arrest during fiery demonstrations at the University of Fort Hare in the Eastern Cape, appeared before the Alice Magistrate’s Court.

This as the unrest at the university continues.

The suspects, who were remanded in custody, are scheduled to return to court on November 26, 2025. Police have vowed to restore order amid ongoing chaos that has seen buildings torched and security personnel held hostage.

Wave of student protests

The arrests come from a wave of student-led protests that erupted on Monday. This prompted the South African Police Service (SAPS) to ramp up high-visibility patrols across the campus.

According to the police, what began as a demonstration for unspecified grievances quickly spiralled into violence. Tensions boiled over into Tuesday’s violent clashes that led to the arrests.

Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa, spokesperson for the Eastern Cape SAPS, described the arrests as a necessary step to curb the disorder.

“Our officers acted decisively to protect lives and property during what had become a dangerously volatile situation,” Mawisa said.

The protests reached a peak on Wednesday afternoon around 4.30pm. This was when demonstrators allegedly set fire to several key campus structures. These include the Administration block, Student Centre, Auditorium, and HIV Centre at the campus in Alice.

No arrests made on arson incident

SAPS responded swiftly, deploying rubber bullets to disperse the crowd and prevent further destruction. No arrests have yet been made in connection with the malicious damage to property or arson. However, the situation remains tense.

Amid the chaos, one student sustained injuries on Tuesday after leaping over a bridge to evade authorities. He was rushed to a local hospital for treatment, though his condition has not been disclosed.

Mawisa added that four security officials were held hostage inside a campus building by protesters. But they were rescued unharmed by SAPS intervention.

“We will not hesitate to intensify our presence and enforce the law with the dignity it demands,” she stated.

“We appeal to anyone with information on the burning of these buildings to come forward immediately. Report details to the Alice Police Station or contact the SAPS Crime Stop line at 08600 10111,” Mawisa added.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane said the destruction is a major blow to the university’s progress. He urged stakeholders to swiftly resolve the underlying grievances before further damage is inflicted.

Premier paints grim picture

“The scenes we have seen unfolding are very bad. And we continue to call on University stakeholders to resolve these matters,” said Mabuyane.

He further expressed particular dismay over reports of student injuries sustained during clashes with police. The same police were deployed to restore order amid the chaos.

