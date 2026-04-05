Eight detainees escape from police station holding cells

As South Africans of all walks of life were seized with worship activities this long weekend in commemoration of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, a group of eight detainees were busy plotting and carrying out a daring escape from the holding cells of a cop shop in Maluti, Eastern Cape.

The South African Police Service released a statement on Sunday saying an investigation has been launched after the Houdini act stunned law enforcement officers at Afsondering Police Station on Saturday.

The police statement said circumstances surrounding the incident are forming part of the investigation.

‘Dangerous criminals’

Giving a hint that the escapees are not mere small-time lawbreaker, the police cautioned members of the public “not to apprehend the escapees by themselves as they are dangerous criminals”.

“A separate case of aiding and abetting was also opened for investigation to determine if the escape was facilitated by others,” the statement said.

Murder in Thohoyandou

Meanwhile, police in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, say they have launched a manhunt for unknown suspect or suspects after a 35-year-old man was shot and killed at Makonde (Shadani) in the early hours of Saturday.

“Police received a complaint from Shadani village, and upon arrival at the scene, they found the lifeless body of a male lying on the street with multiple gunshot wounds,” a statement from the police said.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that several empty cartridges were found at the scene, indicating that the victim was shot multiple times. The motive for the attack is unknown at this stage, and investigations are ongoing.”

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