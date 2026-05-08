Eight killed as Malawi‑bound bus plunges off Limpopo mountain pass

A devastating bus crash on the notorious Soutpansberg mountain pass along the N1 in Limpopo has left at least eight people dead and 44 others injured after the Malawi-bound vehicle reportedly suffered brake failure and plunged off the winding roadway on Thursday evening.

The crash occurred near Witvlag, about 19 kilometres north of Louis Trichardt, as the bus transported 61 passengers from Malawi to Gauteng.

Authorities said preliminary investigations point to mechanical failure as the likely cause of the tragedy.

According to the police, the bus had departed Malawi on Tuesday, spent the night at the Mozambique border, and crossed into South Africa through Beitbridge on Wednesday afternoon before reaching the steep and poorly lit mountain pass on Thursday evening.

Emergency services rushed to the scene shortly after the crash.

The Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety confirmed on Thursday night that the N1 had been closed following the collision.

By Friday morning, officials clarified that the bus had originated in Malawi and was carrying 61 passengers.

Authorities reported that 22 passengers sustained serious injuries, while 17 suffered moderate injuries and five escaped with minor injuries.

Road open for traffic

“The Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety informs motorists that the N1 is currently open for traffic flow. However, there is a truck next to the accident scene that is stuck, and traffic officers are conducting point duty in the area,” spokesperson Mashudu Mabata said.

“The road will again be closed at 10am to allow for the recovery of the trailer and for the SAPS Dog Unit to continue searching for any possible human remains. Traffic officials and police officers continue to manage the scene. Motorists are advised to reduce speed when approaching the area, exercise extreme caution, and adhere to all road safety rules.”

Traffic disruptions continued into Friday as emergency crews worked to clear the wreckage and search the surrounding area.

The latest tragedy adds to a growing list of fatal accidents along the Limpopo section of the N1, a critical transport corridor linking South Africa with neighbouring countries, including Zimbabwe, Zambia and Malawi.

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