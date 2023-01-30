Eight people shot dead while celebrating birthday in Eastern Cape

Another three people were injured in the shooting.

Eight people were brutally killed on Sunday evening while celebrating a birthday party in Kwazakele, Eastern Cape.

Police said the owner of the house was celebrating his birthday when two unknown gunmen entered the yard and started shooting at the guests.

“A total of seven people (three females and four males) were fatally injured while another four people (two females and two males) sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital for medical treatment.

“One of the victims succumbed to the injuries in hospital, bringing the total number of deceased to eight. The owner of the house was among the deceased,” reads a statement issued by the police.