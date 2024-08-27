Lawyer, 81, involved in R39 million fraud gets bail

An 81-year-old lawyer accused of a R39 million fraudulent scam has been granted bail. Solomon Slom had appeared at the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crime Court sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court.

This was revealed by National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

Mjonondwane said Slom, the former director of Fluxmans Attorneys, is facing charges of fraud involving R39 million. This comes after he allegedly withdrew funds without authorisation. He allegedly used the money for his own personal benefit through 145 transactions. These alleged fraud activities took place between 2019 and 2024, said Mjonondwane.

Tried to commit suicide

She said Slom tried to kill himself when the fraud was uncovered by the police.

Mjonondwane said Slom was granted R50 000 bail. And he was ordered by the court to reappear in court on September 12 for disclosure of the contents of the docket.

“Between 2019 and 2024, Slom, who was a representative of Fluxmans in an Escrow Agreement, allegedly withdrew funds from the Escrow account… The Escrow agreement was part of a subscription agreement between four parties, including Fluxmans Incorporated, with the accused representing Fluxmans. The funds were meant to be held in Fluxmans’ trust account, called the Escrow account until the agreement’s terms were fulfilled.

“However, the accused allegedly stole the money by submitting fictitious requisition forms.

“The fraud was discovered by Fluxmans after they were alerted by one of the parties in the Escrow Agreement, leading to a case being opened and investigations conducted by Captain Khubone.

“The fraud was uncovered when the parties involved requested a bank statement, revealing a shortfall of R39 million.

“The 81-year-old attempted to take his own life when the fraud was uncovered but was unsuccessful. The accused has been released on bail of R50,000 with conditions and is scheduled to reappear in court on 12 September 2024 for disclosure. The investigation is ongoing,” said Mjonondwane.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content