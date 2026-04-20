Ekurhuleni City manager Lerutla, metro police boss Mkhwanazi to spend more days in jail

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) chief Julius Mkhwanazi and Ekurhuleni city manager Kagiso Michael Lerutla will spend two more nights behind cells after the court postponed their bail application.

The high-profile municipal officials stood side by side in the dock at the Boksburg Magistrates’ Court on Monday, with Mkhwanazi holding a medication case.

The state argued that the bail application should be postponed until Thursday, saying more time was needed to verify his residential address.

Prosecutors told the court that this was necessary as Lerutla had been arrested at OR Tambo International Airport, complicating immediate confirmation of his place of residence.

The defence pushed back, insisting that verifying an address should not take up to 48 hours, they said any delay would be unjustified and would unfairly keep their clients in custody.

Lerutla was arrested on a 2019 charge relating to speeding. He allegedly did not appear in court but rather someone else imitating him and also serving community service on his behalf.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said in a statement: “The state alleges that in March 2019, the accused acted with a common purpose to unlawfully evade court proceedings.

“Following Lerutla’s arrest for speeding and his subsequent obligation to appear before the Boksburg Magistrates’ Court, the accused allegedly recruited and paid a third party to impersonate Lerutla in court while he attended a job interview.

“It is further alleged that the third party, appeared in court under false pretences and completed diversion documentation using Lerutla’s personal details. The state contends that the accused shared gratification of approximately R400,000 for facilitating this scheme.”

After considering the submissions, the court pushed the bail applications to Wednesday and Thursday, pending the readiness of the state.

Mkhwanazi’s court appearance comes while he is already under intense scrutiny at the Madlanga commission of inquiry, which is probing allegations of corruption, abuse of power and the existence of criminal networks linked to the EMPD.

Evidence before the commission has linked Mkhwanazi to claims of fraud, the misuse of municipal systems and attempts to interfere with investigations.

He has also been associated with an alleged relationship with Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala, a suspected cartel figure currently being held at Kgosi Mammpuru II Correctional Centre.

At the beginning of the proceedings, there were attempts at the start of the hearing to limit or block media reporting on the case, an issue that raised concern given the high public interest and the senior positions held by the accused. The court ultimately proceeded with journalists present.

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