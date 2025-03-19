Ekurhuleni metro cops back at work after suspension of strike

The Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) cops have returned to work while they await a response from the city regarding their grievances.

The metro cops took to the streets on Wednesday to demand that the city reverse its decision to stop overtime and change wages.

Authorities from the City of Ekurhuleni and the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) agreed to establish committees to start discussing the workers’ demands.

There were significant delays as the metro police used their work vehicles to close the R24 westbound between the OR Tambo Interchange and Electron Interchange.

In the memorandum handed over to the city, EMPD officers stated that they are at a disadvantage compared to their counterparts in neighbouring towns because they are paid less, work around the clock, and get less sleep.

The workers’ grievances include compensation adjustments, overtime, and unjust workplace conditions.

Traffic severely impacted

Although the protest has been suspended, the city claims it was unlawful and caused major disruptions on important routes.

“Additionally, protests are impacting all lanes of the N3 northbound between Heidelberg and Elands, causing extensive traffic congestion,” the city said in a statement.

“We strongly condemn this unlawful protest action, as it compromises public safety and disrupts the daily commute of thousands of residents and visitors.

“The city is actively engaging with relevant stakeholders and law enforcement agencies to resolve the situation swiftly.”

Additionally, the city clarified that the impacted routes have been reopened.

Commissioner asked to intervene

“Traffic has returned to normal, and all lanes are now fully operational. The South African Police Service and EMPD officers are actively working to swiftly reopen the N3 highway towards Germiston.

“Motorists travelling to and from the airport can expect no further delays on this route,” the city said.

The city has asked the national police commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, for help in breaking the deadlock.

“We will continue to monitor traffic conditions closely and provide updates.”

Sunday World reached out to Samwu, but by the time of publication, the union had not responded.

