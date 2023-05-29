Embattled Eskom reverts to stage-six rolling power cuts

Stage-six loadshedding is back from 4pm, power utility Eskom announced on Monday.

This, according to the state-owned enterprise, was due to delays in returning 10 generating units to service.

Eskom said the stage-six countrywide rolling power cuts will be implemented from 4pm on Monday until 5am on Tuesday.

Thereafter, stage-four blackouts will be implemented until 4pm on Tuesday. This pattern will be repeated daily until further notice, said the power utility.

Breakdowns are currently at 18 751MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 2 407MW.

Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Hendrina and Kendal power stations were returned to service.

In the same period, a generation unit each at Duvha, Kriel and Tutuka power stations were taken out of service due to breakdowns.

The power utility added that the further delays in returning to service a generating unit each at Arnot, Duvha, Hendrina, Kendal, Kriel, Lethabo, Majuba, Matimba, and two generating units at Camden power stations continue to add to capacity constraints.

“The team is working tirelessly to ensure that generating units are returned to service as soon as possible,” said Eskom.

“We thank those South Africans who do heed the call to use electricity sparingly and efficiently, including switching off geysers from 5pm to 9pm, in helping to alleviate the pressure on the power system and avoiding higher stages of loadshedding.”

