Embattled municipal manager abandons plan to overturn court order

Former Amathole district municipal manager Thandekile Mnyimba has abandoned his bid to overturn a court order barring him from returning to work.

Mnyimba and the municipality approached the East London High Court to challenge the court’s decision in June which set aside his reappointment as the municipal manager. Judge Belinda Hartle also ordered him to vacate the office.

Hartle’s judgment followed an unopposed application by 130 Amathole municipality employees who challenged the council’s decision to reappoint Mnyimba for another five years.

Despite not opposing the previous application, Amathole and Mnyimba went back to court in a bid to challenge Hartle’s judgment and to overturn the order barring him from returning to office.

But they later abandoned the first part of the application pending the hearing of the second part, which deals with the previous court’s judgment.

The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) has also made an application through its legal counsel Matthew Mpahlwa to be an intervening party to the matter. Samwu had previously lodged its own application to challenge the reappointment of Mnyimba.

Eastern Cape cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC Xolile Nqatha is expected to join the application and oppose Mnyimba’s reappointment. The matter is set to be heard in August on a date yet to be announced

