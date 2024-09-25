‘Embrace law abiding foreigners, like Shaka did,’ says King

AmaZulu King MisuZulu KaZwelithini has ordered his subjects to protect and live side by side with foreign nationals to emulate the aspirations of the fallen and revered king Shaka KaSenzangakhona.

The king said it was in the Zulu nation’s culture to be hospitable and treat fellow human beings with respect. Regardless of which countries they come from.

“It’s ingrained in our nature and culture as the Zulu people to welcome everyone. But those committing crime such as doing drugs, we would not tolerate them,” said AmaZulu King.

He delivered the message during the annual commemoration of King Shaka in KwaDukuza, formerly known as Stanger, on the north coast of Durban. KwaDukuza was Shaka’s royal palace.

King Shaka Day

The name loosely means the place of the lost person. This is because of the many huts that encircle Shaka’s enormous dwelling deep inside a forest.

Throughout the country, the September 24th public holiday is known as Heritage Day. However, the Zulu nation maintains its previous status as King Shaka Day.

The king’s father, the late King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuZulu, has a stance about undocumented immigrants. In 2015, while addressing a moral regeneration event in UPhongolo, he ordered the mass deportation of foreign nationals.

“Most government leaders do not want to speak out on this matter because they are scared of losing votes.

“As the king of the Zulu nation, I cannot tolerate a situation where we are being led by leaders with no views whatsoever,” Zwelithini lashed out.

Late king wanted undocumented immigrants gone

The king was known for his sharp tongue and not backing away from a sensitive topic.

“We are requesting those who come from outside to please go back to their countries,” he said at the event.

He said he understood that some countries played a huge role in the liberation struggle. However, it must not be used to hound locals into competing for limited resources with foreign nationals.

“I know you were in their countries during the struggle for liberation. But the fact of the matter is that you did not set up business in their countries,” he said.

New king calls for documentation of immigrants

But MisuZulu, on the other hand, said foreign nationals should formalise their stay with traditional leaders. They must do this whenever they established themselves in different communities, he said.

In its probe, the Human Rights Commission said Zwelithini’s speech was harmful and hurtful. However, it could not have been interpreted as instigating violence against foreign nationals, the commission said.

