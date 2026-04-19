Emerging bus operators seek share of transport subsidies

A long-standing battle between two Bloemfontein-based black-owned bus operators and the provincial police, roads and transport department as the main respondent has played out in the Bloemfontein High Court.
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- Two black-owned bus operators based in Bloemfontein have been engaged in a prolonged legal dispute.
- The main respondent in the case is the provincial police, roads, and transport department.
- The case was recently heard in the Bloemfontein High Court.
- The conflict highlights ongoing challenges faced by local transport businesses against government departments.
- Further details of the case are available in the full Sunday World e-edition.