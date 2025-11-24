Emfuleni mayor’s would-be assassins still at large

Police are still on the hunt for the assailants in the shooting of the troubled mayor of the embattled Emfuleni Local Municipality, Sipho Radebe, earlier this year.

Gauteng SAPS provincial spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed that the case opened by Radebe’s protector and driver, Ishmael Thiso, was “still under investigation, and there are no arrests”.

Sunday World had learnt that Radebe narrowly escaped death when an unknown gunman, suspected to be a jilted lover, fired a barrage of bullets into his official vehicle in Small Farms, Evaton, on the Vaal, wounding his bodyguard, Fani Ntloba.

Thiso, told Evaton police that he was with the mayor, his female friend Relebohile Nteo, and personal assistant Shimi Mokobane, alongside Ntloba, in the BMW X3 vehicle when the incident occurred.

He said Ntloba, who was injured in the arm during the shooting, fell on the vehicle’s gear lever.

“I noticed that he (Ntloba) was bleeding from his left arm. I then drove between Zone 7 and Zone 8 (Sebokeng), where I dropped off the lady, Relebohile. Then, I drove to Vereeniging Mediclinic.

“On arrival at Mediclinic, I inspected the vehicle and noticed the left side [of the] windscreen had a bullet hole, the right front tyre had two, and the left front tyre was damaged,” Thiso wrote.

Meanwhile, ANCWL Sedibeng Region has written to the mother body’s regional coordinator, Jason Mkhwane, requesting that the party remove Radebe as mayor, citing deep concerns about the mayor’s conduct.

“Cllr Radebe has allowed a breakdown of organisational discipline by enabling MMCs to act outside the authority and mandate of the ANC.

“Under his leadership, ANC deployees have taken unilateral decisions, including removing fellow deployees from their positions without any consultation or directive from the organisation.

“This has undermined collective leadership and weakened the integrity of the ANC in Emfuleni,” Tlebere wrote, adding that Radebe should be removed immediately.

When Thiso was called to confirm that he had opened a case, he offered to call back but failed to do so. His phone was later switched off.

Radebe’s phone rang unanswered. He, also failed to accede to Sunday World’s written request for comment.

