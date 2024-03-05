Emotional tributes pour in for late Siphiwe ‘Dr Mnandi’ Mkhonza

The passing of former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana defender Siphiwe Mkhonza on Tuesday has sparked a rush of heartfelt tributes from across South Africa’s football fraternity.

Dr Mnandi, as Mkhonza was fondly known, died at the age of 44, after a long battle with a kidney infection.

“The family of the former Golden Arrows FC and Kaizer Chiefs defender can confirm that Siphiwe Mkhonza has sadly passed on in the early hours of this morning at home,” the family said in a statement.

Mkhonza’s former clubs, SuperSport United, Golden Arrows and Kaizer Chiefs, expressed their condolences on their social media platforms.

Said SuperSport United: “Everyone at SuperSport United is saddened to learn of the passing of Siphiwe “Dr Mnandi” Mkhonza.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved family and friends. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Said Kaizer Chiefs: “RIP Siphiwe Mkhonza. Kaizer Chiefs are deeply saddened to learn of the untimely passing of Siphiwe Mkhonza.

“Dr. Mnandi served the club with distinction. As one of us, the entire Kaizer Chiefs family mourns with his loved ones. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.

“We wish them strength and comfort. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Son of a legend

Mkhonza’s father, former Kaizer Chiefs great Joseph Mkhonza, confirmed his son’s death Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in a statement. Just like Dr Mnandi, apart from Chiefs, Mkhonza also played for Golden Arrows.

“Lamontville Golden Arrows would like to extend our condolences to the family and friends of Siphiwe Mkhonza who passed away today. Rest in Peace ‘Dr Mnandi’,” the Durban-based club said.

Mkhonza retired from professional football in 2012 while playing in the colours of Black Leopards. He went on to become a football analyst at the SABC.

The South African Football Association (Safa), along with the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, also expressed their condolences to the Mkhonza family.

“The South African Football Association sends its deepest condolences to the friends and family of Siphiwe Mkhonza. RIP legend,” Safa wrote on X.

Said Kodwa: “A towering defender in his time, Siphiwe Mkhonza was a leader on and off the field. He also had great perspective on the game as an analyst.

“I am deeply saddened by Mkhonza’s passing. My thoughts and prayers are with the Mkhonza family and the South African football fraternity.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content