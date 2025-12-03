EMPD deputy chief explains how he met Vusimuzi Matlala

Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi appeared before the Madlanga Commission on Tuesday, giving a steady but visibly tense account of how he came to know alleged drug cartel member Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Throughout his testimony, he often reached for his water bottle, taking small sips as he seemingly tried to ease his discomfort. The commission is looking into his interactions with Matlala, who is also facing attempted murder charges.

Mkhwanazi testified that he first learnt about Matlala through Medicare24 boss Mike van Wyk. He said he recognised Matlala’s face from a picture displayed among the directors at Medicare24’s Boksburg offices.

Met through Matlala’s VIP security firm

He later received information that Matlala owned VIP Security and wanted to meet him, saying the EMPD was facing security threats. He confirmed that this meeting took place. And he was informed that some of the employees have worked for the South African Police Service (SAPS) Special Task Force.

“He presented them very well to me. I said ‘you know man, we’ve got threats’. We met at Boksburg Medicare24. He’s a person that doesn’t like to talk too much, he was listening to me,” said Mkhwanazi.

He said Matlala mentioned that he wanted a security tender, but Mkhwanazi regarded this as casual talk. He also confirmed visiting the company’s offices in Tshwane, describing them as formal and high-end.

Matlala’s company later provided security during the City of Ekurhuleni’s 2022 State of the City Address (SOCA).

He also disputed claims that Matlala successfully donated vehicles to the department. He said he was excited when Matala agreed to hand over the vehicles to them. But the plan never materialised.

Blue light vehicles were for VIP security

He said Matlala had indicated that he wanted to improve his fleet to more attractive and better performing vehicles. Upon hearing this, Mkhwanazi approached him asking that the old vehicles be donated as they struggled with vehicle resources.

The process went on, including Matlala writing a letter of intent. But after the vehicles were registered, the plan had to fall off.

“We never received the cars physically because the process was in initiation. And the other side of Mr Christen [Steyn] was busy with the process then we cut it. There was this noise now that Mkhwanazi fitted blue lights, Mkhwanazi took state resources and finance,” said Mkhwanazi.

“In short, I didn’t install blue lights, I didn’t brand the cars. The cars – I didn’t see them physically. They didn’t come to the City of Ekurhuleni. Even Mr Christen didn’t see those vehicles,” he added.

