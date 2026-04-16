EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi accused of misleading IPID at Madlanga inquiry

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi has been accused of misleading the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) during testimony before the Madlanga commission of inquiry in Pretoria.

The allegation was made by IPID commissioner Sandile Khumalo, who said Mkhwanazi, together with fellow EMPD officer Adrian McKenzie, failed to disclose key details about their presence at a scene in Rosebank.

Khumalo said Mkhwanazi did not initially reveal that he had arrived at the premises under investigation.

It was only after IPID obtained CCTV footage showing a white vehicle parked outside that the officer’s presence was raised.

According to Khumalo, McKenzie later confirmed after being confronted with the footage that he had approached the vehicle and spoken to Mkhwanazi, who was allegedly accompanied by another senior official.

Contradictory statements

When pressed on whether he had omitted this information during his initial interview, Mkhwanazi responded: “You’re correct, commissioner.”

However, he later contradicted this, stating that he was not there.

“I was not there, commissioner. Maybe what I did was limit myself or add other information so that I did arrive.”

Khumalo suggested a pattern of behaviour involving Mkhwanazi, McKenzie, and another officer, Kasher Leigh-Stols, accusing them of protecting one another by selectively disclosing information.

The commissioner further questioned the legality of the operation in Rosebank, noting the absence of a formal criminal complaint authorising police action.

“To me it looks like you tasked them to go commit an armed robbery at somebody’s house,” Khumalo said.

He added that items seized during the operation, including valuable stones, were unaccounted for.

Mkhwanazi denied any wrongdoing, insisting he was not involved in criminal conduct.

“I’m not that type of a person. Your concern is my concern. I am not defending anyone,” he said.

Mkhwanazi said that he too wanted clarity on the missing items.

High-value precious stones

Commission chairperson Mbuyiseli Madlanga emphasised that EMPD officers travelling from Ekurhuleni to confiscate items without proper authority constituted criminal conduct.

Mkhwanazi agreed, saying the matter should serve as a lesson to officers.

The commission heard that the February 2026 incident involved EMPD officers and a private security official allegedly linked to the theft of high-value precious stones and lithium rocks.

The seized materials were reportedly valued at approximately R14.9-million.

Additional items allegedly taken during the operation included cigarettes worth about R150 000, around R35 000 in cash, and three packs of Panado valued at nearly R5 000.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

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