Employee found guilty of defrauding company of R1m

A 34-year-old company employee was found guilty of defrauding the company a R1-million and violating the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

He was handed a seven year sentence, two of which would be suspended for a further five years.

Alfonzo Brown was sentenced by the Gqeberha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday.

Conducted offences with now deceased colleague

Brown, who is a former employee of CHEP SA (Pty) Ltd. The company manages the world’s largest pool of reusable pallets and containers. He was found guilty of devising a scheme to enrich himself and his co-accused, Rodney Oliver (now deceased). This they did through false pretences and misappropriation of funds from the company.

According to the court, Brown and Oliver submitted false information to clients. They claimed that they could sell “repaired pallets” to replace outstanding pallets on their accounts.

The scheme resulted in a total loss of almost R1-million to the company.

Arguing for an appropriate sentence, state advocate Wilhelm De Villiers highlighted the seriousness of Brown’s offences. He also mentioned the need to hold individuals accountable for their actions.

Made clients pay for non-existent goods

It was revealed that he received the funds from clients who paid for these non-existent “repaired pallets”. He also manipulated the company’s computer system to reflect false returns of pallets.

In agreement, regional magistrate Nolitha Bara said that Brown’s actions demonstrated a blatant disregard for the law. She said the actions called for accountability.

Meanwhile, Eastern Cape Director of Public Prosecutions Barry Madolo applauded the prosecution. He also welcomed the sentence.

Sentenced to seven years in jail

“This case serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of exploiting employers and the importance of honesty and compliance.

“Serious commercial crimes threaten the economic stability of the country. Hence the NPA will channel all its resources to ensure that we adopt an aggressive stance in prosecuting them,” said Madolo.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content