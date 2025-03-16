Employer beats his driver into pulp for ‘faking a hijacking’

A KwaZulu-Natal man (42) has accused his employer of assault.

The man said his e-hailing service provider employer assaulted and stabbed him on Saturday because he believed he faked a hijacking the day before.

Members of Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) were called to Shastri Park around 10:34. There they located the injured man who told them that his employer and another man assaulted him.

He said the afternoon before, he had travelled to Durban in his employer’s silver Toyota Etios. The car was then hijacked while he was robbed of his Huawei cellphone.

Spent a night under a bridge

He further stated that he spent the night under a bridge with the drug users and only got the assistance of a member of the public in the morning.

He was transported back to his employer’s residence in Canehaven almost 30km away. There, he claimed the assault with a wheel spanner and stabbing took place.

They believed that he pawned the vehicle to a drug dealer in exchange for narcotics. The man was then taken to his father’s home where the guards later found him.

Injured man taken to hospital

He was taken to a medical facility and later opened a criminal case against his attackers.

Nelspruit police arrested four people wanted for various crimes, including murder in an overnight operation.

Spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli said the operation started on Friday and went into the early hours of the next day.

The operation was in response to concerns raised by members of the Barberton community during their recent meeting with Deputy Minister of Police Cassel Mathale.

The community had told Mathale that local police did not respond promptly to their criminal reports.

Provide accurate information

Mdhluli said police reiterate the importance of providing accurate information and refraining from spreading false narratives that undermine their mutual partnership.

The four arrested people were wanted for serious offences including murder, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, violation of a protection order, as well as housebreaking and theft.

They are all expected in the Barberton Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 17 March.

Mdhluli said acting Mpumalanga police commissioner Major General Dr Zeph Mkhwanazi was appreciative of his officers for their swift and decisive action.

Police hand in fight against crime will be strengthened

Mkhwanazi further committed police to a heightened effort to combat crime in Barberton. He urged the community to keep providing law enforcement crucial information to effectively fight crime.

“More of similar activities must be expected as we tackle crime in Barberton. What we request is the space to execute our duties and we will do this without fear or favour,” said the general.

Additional reporting Arrive Alive

