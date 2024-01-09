Employer finds his worker lying dead in his house

Limpopo police have cast their nets wide in search of culprits linked to the murder of a 42-year-old man. The man’s corpse was discovered at his home by his employer in Burgersfort in Sekhukhune.

The employer had gone to his home after he failed to make contact with him. Upon arrival, he noticed, through the window, the lifeless body of his employee lying in a pool of blood.

Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the deceased body was found at his home at Mareseleng village on Sunday at about 12.30pm.

“[The employer] immediately contacted the police.The victim was found with gunshot wounds. The motive for the attack and subsequent killing is unknown at this stage. The police opened a murder case for further investigation,” Ledwaba said.

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe condemned the incident and made a call for the community to assist the police with information to catch the suspects.

Members of the public with information are asked to contact detective sergeant Sharon Makama on 0763175232. The public can make use of the crime stop number 08600 10111 or contact the nearest police station or share information on MySAPS app.

