End of the road: 734 wanted suspects nabbed in raids, roadblocks

Gauteng police’s Operation Shanela over the weekend led to the arrest of 1 035 suspects for various crimes, including assault, theft, armed robbery, and drunken driving, among others.

Captain Tintswalo Sibeko, the police spokesperson, stated that the operation began on Saturday and spread throughout the province.

Sibeko said Gauteng acting police commissioner Major-General Mbuso Khumalo led the operation in Thembisa in the Ekurhuleni district.

“Under the leadership of the Gauteng acting provincial commissioner, Major-General Mbuso Khumalo, the recent high-density Operation Shanela 2, carried out across all districts in Gauteng, has yielded outstanding results,” said Sibeko.

“The operation led to the apprehension of 1 035 suspects involved in a wide range of serious crimes, including armed robbery, contravention of the Immigration Act, dealing in liquor, drunken driving, drug dealing, possession of drugs, possession of stolen motor vehicles, assault, theft, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, employing undocumented persons, and common robbery.”

Strategic roadblocks

The operation’s collaborative effort, according to Sibeko, involved multiple law enforcement agencies, including home affairs, Gauteng traffic police, correctional services, community policing forums, and private security companies.

“Commencing on Saturday, the operation included strategic roadblocks and targeted raids focused on capturing wanted suspects.

“During the operation, over 734 wanted suspects for various crimes were apprehended by detectives across the province, with 155 arrests related to crimes committed against women and children.

“With the acting provincial commissioner taking charge of the roadblock in Thembisa, Ekurhuleni district, where violent crimes such as murder, assault, hijacking, and robbery are prevalent, parallel high-density operations were conducted across all districts, resulting in the apprehension of multiple suspects engaged in criminal activities.”

Suspects to appear in court soon

During the operation, Sibeko said 16 suspects were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, 11 were arrested for being in the country illegally, three were arrested for dealing in drugs, and six for dealing in liquor.

Two VW Polo vehicles were impounded for tampered engines, and one individual was nabbed for possession of an unlicensed firearm.

“The high-density Operation Shanela 2 will persist until a significant crime reduction is achieved in Gauteng.

“The apprehended suspects will soon face justice as they appear before various provincial magistrate’s courts,” said Sibeko.

