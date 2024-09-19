End of the road as serial killer gets six life terms, 170 years

Serial killer Sifiso Mkhwanazi was sentenced on Wednesday by the Joburg High Court to six life terms plus 170 years imprisonment for six counts of rape, six of murder, six of defeating the ends of justice, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, as well as theft.

Mkhwanazi was declared a dangerous criminal by the court. He was ordered to undergo imprisonment for an indefinite period. The court stated that he should return to court after serving 30 years of the imposed sentence. This will allow the court to hold an inquiry to determine whether he is still a danger to society or not.

Killed six sex workers at father’s workshop premises

Mkhwanazi killed six Zimbabwean sex workers at his father’s panel beating business in Rosettenville, Joburg. This happened between April and October 2022. He hid their bodies in different locations in the premises.

Mkhwanazi told the court that the offences were committed in revenge of a false rape accusation. It resulted in his incarceration for a period of 10 months.

He also pleaded not guilty to all the charges and tendered admissions in terms of s220 of the CPA.

However, he admitted to killing the females using an arm choke. He also admitted to defeating or obstructing the administration of justice. This by concealing their bodies at different locations at the workshop premises.

He further admitted to the charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances. This as he robbed one of the deceased of her cellphone. He unlawfully took his father’s firearm and ammunition. Mkhwanazi, however, denied raping the females and alleged that it was consensual sex. He said they had the agreement of money for sex.

Most victims strangled

The post-mortems recorded the cause of deaths in five of the bodies as consistent with strangulation and/or suffocation. The sixth body’s post-mortem determined the cause of death to be that of a gunshot wound to the head.

Senior state advocate Leswikane Mathabela provided the court with psychiatric and victim impact reports. This was for the court to determine if the accused posed a danger to society. And whether he should be declared a dangerous criminal.

Director of Public Prosecutions in Johannesburg, Advocate Chauke, extended the NPA’s gratitude. Chauke thanked Captain Vincent Saunders and Sergeant Prince Mbonambi as well as Adv. Mashabela for ensuring that justice prevailed.

