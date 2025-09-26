End of the road for bogus lawyer selling houses fraudulently in East London

A 43-year-old man, Mzukisi Boya, has been arrested in Mdantsane for allegedly impersonating a property lawyer and selling houses under fraudulent pretences, according to the East London Commercial Crime Unit.

Police spokesperson Captain Hazel Mqala revealed that Boya was apprehended last week following an investigation into his illicit activities.

“The suspect pretended to be a qualified property lawyer, operating under the guise of fake companies to deceive unsuspecting buyers,” Mqala stated.

The bogus companies, identified as Native Sense Property Management, Skade Attorneys, and Pakade Attorneys, were used to facilitate the fraudulent sales.

Authorities allege that Boya sold properties primarily in Mdantsane and East London, without the knowledge or consent of the rightful owners.

Houses priced up to R250K

“Prospective buyers, believing they were purchasing legitimate properties, deposited money directly into Boya’s accounts,” Mqala explained.

The properties were reportedly priced between R120 000 and R250 000, with transactions totalling about R1.3-million.

Further investigations confirmed that Boya was not a registered attorney, exposing the full extent of his deception.

“This was a calculated scheme that preyed on the trust of individuals seeking to purchase homes,” Mqala added.

Boya was remanded in custody following his arrest and is scheduled to appear at the East London Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Mqala urged the public to verify the credentials of individuals and companies involved in property transactions to avoid falling victim to similar scams.

Bogus medical practitioner

Earlier in the year, a 38-year-old Congolese national, Jonathan Ilungwa Kulimba, was arrested for posing as a doctor at a local surgery in Embalenhle, Mpumalanga.

He conducted consultations without the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) registration, treating patients and handling files.

The fraudulent doctor was discovered following a health inspector’s visit to a medical practice operating under the name of a registered doctor at Extension 07.

Upon entering, the inspector noticed a patient leaving the consultation room and saw Kilimba conducting medical consultations.

When asked to identify himself, Kilimba presented five patient files, including one for the patient just seen.

During the inspection, he admitted to working under the practice’s registered doctor and confessed that he is not registered with the HPCSA.

