Enhle Mbali catches smoke for using the k-word

Enhle Mbali has apologised for inadvertently using the k-word in describing African hair. This happened at the announcement of her brand ambassadorship with Carlton Hair, which initially only catered to Caucasian hair.

The brand has now branched into black people’s hairstyles.

Enhle caught smoke when her speech touched many who felt using the slur word to describe her hair texture was regrettable.

Oblivious to harmful connotation

During her speech, the actress and fashion designer said she was living in the “New South Africa” and she could use the derogatory term “as it no longer served its original meaning”.

“I’ve got k-hare. And black people know exactly what I mean. Coloured people also know exactly what I mean as well,” she said.

The use of the word has not sat well with many due to the sensitivity and history of the word.

Many have described her speech as reckless and insensitive.

The words were used to describe African people’s hair when doing the ‘Pencil Test.’ This is where a pencil was used and inserted into a person’s hair. If it stayed, they were classified as Black, and if it fell out, they were identified as Coloured.

Unreserved apology

The 37-year-old mother of two has since apologised after massive outrage from fans.

In her apology, Enhle said it was not her intention to use it in a racial manner, but that it was slang used mainly by African folk to describe the 4-C textured hair: “I grew up hearing the term used to describe coarse hair, but I now understand its impact and I apologise unreservedly,” she said in a statement.

In a video statement, she said using the word was to open up conversation: “I am posting this video to express my heartfelt apology as a black South African woman for offending members of the South African community during my speech, as that was far from my intention,” she said.

“The k-word, as it’s formally known, is still a sticky one with lots of history behind it. I spoke in the language or terminology that we commonly used where I grew up,” she added.

“We rendered the k-word’s humiliation untrue; therefore, it never owned space. My intention was not to dismiss or demean any community while sharing my personal experiences. “

That said, she fully understands this is not the case for everyone: “Once again, my sincerest apologies,” she concluded.

Under her post on social media, Enhle’s mom, renowned makeup artist Bongi Mlotshwa, said, “Eeee Mara that’s what we call it mos bathong.”

As damage control, Carlton Hair has since put her ambassadorship and all marketing and promotional work on ice.

