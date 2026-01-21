Enoch Godongwana calls on South Africans to share ideas for 2026 Budget

- Advertisement -

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana, the head of the National Treasury, has urged the public to share their ideas for the 2026 budget.

Godongwana has encouraged South Africans to share their suggestions ahead of his scheduled Budget Speech on February 25, where he will outline the financial, economic, and social commitments the government will prioritise in its planned expenditure.

With the aim of seeking to maintain a balance between South Africa’s fiscal framework and funding the priorities of the seventh administration while mitigating the funding requirements’ impact on the poor- and middle-income households, the Treasury will allow ordinary citizens to have a say in matters that affect them when it comes to finances.

The department stated that involving society aims to strike a balance between growing the economy and supporting vulnerable groups amid limited resources.

South Africans are invited to submit their budget tips and suggestions on spending priorities, tax policies, and debt sustainability until February 16.

Norman Mofokeng, a resident from Sebokeng in the Vaal, stated that it was exciting that the government had invited citizens to have a say in the budget.

Minister’s invitation attracts interest

“This is the greatest thing the government has done. We have so much to say about the budget as it affects us on a daily basis.

“I am really keen to make my contribution, and I also urge other South Africans to take this opportunity to have their input in the matter,” said Mofokeng.

Fikile Radebe from Kwaggafontein said that the call was a landmark for ordinary South Africans to contribute toward the budget.

“As it stands, we have a lot to say, and it is great that we are being considered for our ideas in this regard,” said Radebe.

People may submit views on government spending priorities; addressing a large budget deficit; stabilising state-owned entity finances; energy and water investments; tax policies; debt sustainability; municipal finances; and any other economy-related topics.

The Treasury said that Godongwana was looking forward to the public’s participation. The public is advised to keep contributions concise and to the point, no longer than 300 words.

Submissions can be sent to the Treasury using this link for Budget Tips: https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=jzRFGrQCmk-nqHeG9t0yRTqZ86WzI7JHvRvFVz0vJUhUM1FHWEc0MU1GWjc0RFhHQTNZVEQwM0Y5RS4u&route=shorturl

