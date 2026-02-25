R2bn set aside to fight organised crime in SA

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has allocated R2-billion to fight against organised crime in South Africa.

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced during the State of the Nation Address (SONA) that troops will be deployed to the Gauteng and Western Cape provinces to assist the police in tackling illegal mining and gang violence.

Godongwana allocated R1-billion each to the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and the South African Police Service (SAPS).

He explained that the law dictates that Ramaphosa may, at any time, deploy troops when necessary. And the funds would be available, he added. The funding is channelled through the Criminal Assets Recovery Account (CARA).

Security threat is a priority

Delivering his 2026 Budget Speech in Parliament, Godongwana placed security at the centre of government’s priorities.

“The president in his State of the Nation Address announced the deployment of the defence force alongside police to fight illegal mining and gangsterism. To support this and other efforts to intensify law and order, spending on peace and security increases from R268.2-billion in 2025/26 to R291.2-billion in 2028/29,” said Godongwana.

The additional R2-billion for SAPS and the SANDF comes as organised crime networks continue to expand their reach. From illegal mining operations in parts of Gauteng to entrenched gang violence on the Cape Flats.

Law enforcement agencies have long argued that they lack the specialised resources and intelligence capacity needed to dismantle sophisticated criminal syndicates.

Border management get R990bn

Beyond frontline enforcement, the Border Management Authority (BMA) has received an additional R990-million over the medium term to strengthen its capacity, including filling 738 posts.

This is intended to curb cross-border crime and tighten the flow of illicit goods and undocumented migrants.

Defence spending will also rise by R2.7-billion over the medium term to improve operational readiness. This includes maintaining the South African Air Force’s fighter capability.

The judiciary is set to benefit from added independence and capacity. Over the medium term, R883.8-million will shift from the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development to the Office of the Chief Justice. Thus enabling it to manage its own budget from April 1.

Government has framed this move as strengthening the separation of powers. An additional R687-million has been allocated to boost capacity in the courts. While specialised courts are expected to be established once detailed costing is completed.

Godongwana noted that funding for commissions of inquiry is still underway. It would be provided once their final costs are clearer.

