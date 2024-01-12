Enough is enough, says Mathabatha of rising GBV statistics

Gruesome killings that have been reported and recorded in Limpopo indicate an increase in gender-based violence (GBV) statistics in the province.

According to reports, the incidents continued to rise during the festive season.

The most recent case is the merciless murder of an 18-year-old girl whose body was found at a house in Mokomene in Ga-Thoka village which falls under the Batlokwa precinct.

Modjadji Thoka’s decomposed remains were found in an abandoned house after her family reported her missing last week.

Residents say they feel unsafe after the discovery of Thoka’s body.

On Thursday, Limpopo premier Stanley Mathabatha strongly condemned all forms of violence against humanity, especially those perpetrated against women and children.

“These inhumane acts seem to have continued to rise in the province, especially during the 2023 festive season,” said Mathabatha in a statement.

“The province is mourning the deaths of women, children, and men whose precious lives were mercilessly cut short.”

Education official gunned down

He also raised concerns about the heartless murder of Dr Johanness Mehlape, the department of education circuit manager of the Lebopo office in the Capricorn district.

Reports say Mehlape was gunned down at his home during an alleged robbery on December 28.

The incident took place at night after two unknown suspects accosted the victim and his two children.

“Enough is enough, we cannot let our lives continue to be cut short in this manner,” Mathabatha said.

“I implore all to work with the police and other law-enforcement agencies to ensure that perpetrators of these atrocities are arrested.

“Let us join hands in combating these barbaric acts and uproot them in our communities.”

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe has appealed to the community to provide valuable information that can assist police with their investigation into Thoka’s death.

