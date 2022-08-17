Afrikaans edition of ‘Real Housewives’ expected to be lit

All the die-hard fans of Real Housewives shows are looking forward to the first-of-its-kind Afrikaans edition of the series, Die Real Housewives van Pretoria.

Six women from Pretoria will share with the world their expensive shoes, designer bags and luxurious lives while entertaining the viewers every Thursday night.

Director at kykNET channels Waldimar Pelser said the 13 episodes of the series will be launched on air in October, promising that it will be lit.

“It is a privilege to bring the famous international Real Housewives franchise to kykNET. The fact that this series is set in Pretoria rather than Lagos or Cape Town was always going to require us to approach it differently than the other Real Housewives shows produced around the world,” said Pelser.

“We want to showcase a group of strong Afrikaans women from Pretoria who play big roles in their families and communities, and of course also bring the pizzazz that Real Housewives is known for.

“These women live large and know the beautiful things in life. This is a rare chance to get to know them intimately, and walk in their shoes.”

Nomsa Philiso, executive head of programming at M-Net channels, said they are excited to bring another group from the Real Housewives franchise.

“This is aligned to our commitment to showcasing a diverse content offering to our customers and to continue to tell local stories as Africa’s most-loved storyteller,” said Philiso.

“The Real Housewives of Pretoria will bring nothing short of authentic, entertaining, and exciting content to viewers.”

Die Real Housewives van Pretoria is the fifth version of the Real Housewives franchise in Africa which has featured Johannesburg, Durban, Lagos and Cape Town.

Real Housewives of Pretoria 🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯 — femme fatale (@KabeloN__) June 14, 2022

Real housewives of Pretoria is where the danger is, it would be lit. 🔥🔥🔥 — Tomi Rikhotso (@TomiRikhotso) July 10, 2022

It’s time for The Real Housewives of Pretoria imo 😭 I just know the spetori punch lines gonna go in different🤞🏾 — Wavyzozo 🌊 (@Wavyzozo) August 7, 2022

The Real Housewives of Pretoria should be the last one. 💀 — T H U L A N I (@ramsthulani_) August 17, 2022

Real Housewives franchises have been officially green-lit for Pretoria, South Africa and Nairobi, Kenya. pic.twitter.com/UbCHvj7Vl4 — TV Deets (@tvdeets) August 16, 2022

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author