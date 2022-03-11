Amanda Black shares pain of living with Stockholm syndrome

Former Idols SA star Amanda Black has taken her followers through a painful journey of living with extreme Stockholm syndrome.

The Amazulu hitmaker took to social media and laid bare the suffering she is going through, saying she is not free. She also shared how the disease is not a normal sickness.

Stockholm syndrome is an emotional response that occurs to some of the victims of abuse and hostage. It kicks in when the victim starts having a positive feeling towards their tormenter.

Amanda penned a lengthy message talking about her experience.

She wrote: “Some of us became the free men who never looked back, scared to lose the freedom they were given by their masters. Freedom granted is no freedom at all! We are ‘free’ slaves. Once we get our heads out of our asses, let go of pride and ego, we can free ourselves from these shackles.”

