REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

American musician India Arie includes Lloyiso on her list of favorite artists

By Coceka Magubeni
Lloyiso Gijana//Image: Instagram

Johannesburg- Four-time Grammy Award winner, American singer, and songwriter who has sold over 3.3 million records in the United States and 10 million worldwide, India Arie has complimented Lloyiso’s singing skills.

Arie took to Instagram to share with her followers her latest favorite artists, and South African singer, songwriter, and producer Lloyiso Gijana made it to the list.

She said Lloyiso sings with heart and depth so much that it is striking.

“Because a lot of people can sing in notes but it’s a more rare thing to see people go to this place when they sing and he goes to this place. I have sent a DM but he hasn’t gotten back to me yet, so, Lloyiso if you see this message reach out,” she said on the video.

Watch India Arie’s message below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by indiaarie (@indiaarie)

See South Africans react to the compliment:

 

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes