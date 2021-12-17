Andile Mpisane breaks the internet with engagement

Johannesburg- Andile Mpisane has shocked the country after videos of him getting engaged to another woman by the name of Tamia Louw.

Andile Mpisane is known to be in a relationship with the mother of his two children.

Andile had recently bought Sithelo a brand new luxurious car and mzansi seems to be very confused as to what is going on.

Tweeps have however reacted to the news of the engagement.

Andile Mpisane usevele washada under DD Mabuza’s leadership and DD even borrowed Andile the Blazer. Ey kuyasetshenzwa la. — Okuhle. (@Shnackk_) December 17, 2021

Andile Mpisane bought sithelo an M4 in November just to marry another woman in December ? Zulu men move different. — Sihle the Don (@Mxbeez) December 17, 2021

When Sithelo said "people cheat everywhere", Andile Mpisane said "Yep that's me." 😭😭😭. pic.twitter.com/BjOxAASAQp — B. (@Busisiwe_N_M_) December 17, 2021

Haibo Andile Mpisane 🙆‍♀️😭 Yoh abafana👐 pic.twitter.com/sGm506oZ9s — Sithabile Amanda Bhengu (@BhenguSithabile) December 17, 2021

not Andile Mpisane getting married to someone not Sithelo 🙊 yhoo Impilo is not about life. — Siphesihle Hlophe (@DrNurseSiphe) December 17, 2021

I thought Andile Mpisane was just singing when he said ndiyamthatha ngo December.

Congrats Mfanakithi. pic.twitter.com/z443ieb4rO — Busani Mtalana  (@Busani_MtalanaM) December 17, 2021

Sithelo went on live and said "your weird if you leave a man for cheating" just yesterday now Andile Mpisane is proposing to another woman live guys men will embarrass you?? Usale uzibuza😭

Isdima Sika Sithelo sona pic.twitter.com/sQvVtAZmIg — p.reshy (@XOLISWA77986903) December 17, 2021

Mam Mkhize and the family clearly didnt like Sithelo from the beginning no sane mother would allow her son to marry someone who just came while you've been there from the beginning, but i doubt Andile Mpisane and Tamia are going to last that long — 2022 AFRICA (@2022AFRICA) December 17, 2021

