Big Brother housemates showing their true colours

Johannesburg-Housemates in the Big Brother house are leisurely showing their true colours. Hardly three days into season 3 and one of the housemates, Keamogetswe ‘QV’ Motlhale, left voluntarily sighting mental health reasons.

On Sunday, which was meant to be eviction night, Biggie made some adjustments and two new housemates were added to the mix. Nthabii and Vyno’s surprise entrance left the housemates surprised and confused. But the new housemates seem to have settled in very well since last week’s Head of House Tulz called in a family meeting to give them a proper welcome.

After Lawrence’s attempt to stir up trouble on Sunday night’s show of putting Norman on the spot and asking him about the men’s conference, he has slowly tried to isolate himself from the men in the house.

We have come to know that Biggies Head of House challenges are inevitably a game of luck, with a little fun here and there and unpredictable.

Terry walked away supreme, making her the first lady in the house to be crowned the Head of House. Being Head of House certainly comes with perks and Terry and Themba got to nominate their fellow Housemates.

The housemates have the perception that Biggie was the one who nominated them for possible eviction. The housemates bit the dust again by losing their second wager task, they had hopes that they would master some form.

Clearly, they still need to work on being a collective force after they faced another loss on their 25% deal this week. This week the housemates, who face possible eviction are Dinkybliss, Gash1, Mphowabadimo, Mvelo and Norman.

