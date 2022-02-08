REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Cassper vows to go on MacG’s podcast if he loses fight

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Cassper Nyovest Instagram

Johannesburg- After turning down requests to being interviewed on the MacG podcast, rapper Cassper Nyovest has now said if he beats up NaakMusiQ, in April at Sun City – he certainly will.

Cassper, who made the statement on social media, is super confident that he will win the upcoming fight.

Late last year, when a fan asked if they were to see him on the show, Cassper said he does wasn’t interested

The musician also shared that they have tried numerous times to approach him to be on the show but he declined their invite.

Taking to social media, a Twitter user asked if Cassper could go on the show if he loses or draws against NaakMusiq.

Cassper then replied to the Twitter user and said he would go, but only if he loses the fight.

