Cassper vows to go on MacG’s podcast if he loses fight

Johannesburg- After turning down requests to being interviewed on the MacG podcast, rapper Cassper Nyovest has now said if he beats up NaakMusiQ, in April at Sun City – he certainly will.

Cassper, who made the statement on social media, is super confident that he will win the upcoming fight.

Late last year, when a fan asked if they were to see him on the show, Cassper said he does wasn’t interested

The musician also shared that they have tried numerous times to approach him to be on the show but he declined their invite.

Taking to social media, a Twitter user asked if Cassper could go on the show if he loses or draws against NaakMusiq.

@casspernyovest if you lose the fight with naak or you draw, can you please go to MacG's show bro… Cum on! — Mgcina_Malambayendle (@m_malambayendle) February 5, 2022

Cassper then replied to the Twitter user and said he would go, but only if he loses the fight.

If I lose the fight with NAAK I will go on MacG's podcast. If I beat Naak doe, ill never go on that show. https://t.co/ByZWJrzK9t — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) February 5, 2022

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author