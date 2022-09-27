Cast of ‘Shaka Ilembe’ honours Queen Nandi at Delicious Festival

The cast of Shaka Ilembe uncovered IsiZulu heritage during the DStv Delicious Festival on Heritage Day when Sjava’s Ilembe was unveiled as the song for the series.

The epic historical drama series is set to premiere on Mzansi Magic in 2023.

The Shaka Ilembe production has been six years in the making, consulting historians, academics, and family descendants including the incumbent AmaZulu King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, as well as the late King Goodwill Zwelithini ka Bhekuzulu.

The drama series captures the authenticity and deepens the understanding of Shaka Zulu’s famed reign.

It also depicts the great kingdoms of AmaThethwa, AmaNdwandwe, AmaQwabe, AmaHlubi, and AmaZulu, among others. Against this epic backdrop, we see the heroic rise of Shaka.

MultiChoice director for local entertainment channels Shirley Adonisi said: “Shaka Ilembe explores the world that shaped the famed African king and his journey to the throne.

“Pivotal to his story from a young boy to a globally recognised icon was his mother, Queen Nandi. We felt it was therefore fitting this Heritage Day to honour her role with a campaign that bears the evocative words: My Son is Coming.”

The cast of Shaka Ilembe includes Nomzamo Mbatha, Lemogang Tsipa, Senzo Radebe, Thembinkosi Mthembu and Ntando Zondi, to name a few.

The Delicious International Food & Music Festival took place from 24 to 25 September at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author