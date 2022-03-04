Celebs choose peace of mind over Twitter

With cyberbullying on the rise on Twitter, many celebrities have chosen to leave the social media platform.

Rapper Nasty C, real name Nsikayesizwe Ngcobo, on Thursday appealed to his followers to call out the people who always use Twitter to subject others to cyberbullying, telling those who complain about the abuse on the platform to delete the app.

After Nasty C’s post, many celebrities responded saying they had left the social media platform.

Loot Love, Oscar Mbo, AKA, Moozlie, and Tshego shared that they have left Twitter for their own sanity and peace of mind.

So many SA celebs have left this app. Good for them man this place is not nice. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rs4R5nc79I — PABLO (@WonderMahlobo) March 3, 2022

Also read: Leave Twitter for your own sanity, pleads Nasty C

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author