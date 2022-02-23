REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Condolences pour in for rapper Riky Rick

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Riky Rick - Instagram

Messages of condolences are pouring in for the award-winning hip-hop artist Riky Rick, who allegedly took his own life on Wednesday morning.

Details about the talented artist’s untimely death are still unclear, but Sunday World has learnt that the accomplished musician, whose real name is Rikhado Muziwendlovu Makhado, allegedly hung himself at his estate home north of Johannesburg.

Celebrities and friends took to social media to pay tributes to the late musician, who is believed to have suffered from depression.

DJ Shimza advised those going through the same to “block every cyberbully and the people that laugh at their bullying”.

Lasizwe said the rapper was the coolest person he had ever met.

A sombre EFF leader Julius Malema said it was unfortunate that it was too late to intervene.

Radio veteran Tim Modise said Riky Rick was a young man who still had so much more to offer.

Musician Ziyon added his voice, saying it is time people stopped pushing the highlights, and that we get back to being compassionate.

Riky Rick, 34, leaves behind his wife Bianca Naidoo and two children. He is the second celebrity to have died by suicide this year. Veteran actor Patrick Shai was also found dead in the garage of his home in Dobsonville, Soweto in January.

