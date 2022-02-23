Condolences pour in for rapper Riky Rick

Messages of condolences are pouring in for the award-winning hip-hop artist Riky Rick, who allegedly took his own life on Wednesday morning.

Details about the talented artist’s untimely death are still unclear, but Sunday World has learnt that the accomplished musician, whose real name is Rikhado Muziwendlovu Makhado, allegedly hung himself at his estate home north of Johannesburg.

Celebrities and friends took to social media to pay tributes to the late musician, who is believed to have suffered from depression.

DJ Shimza advised those going through the same to “block every cyberbully and the people that laugh at their bullying”.

Block every cyber bully and the people that laugh at their bullying. — SHIMZA (@Shimza01) February 23, 2022

Lasizwe said the rapper was the coolest person he had ever met.

The nicest and coolest person I have ever met. I am not okay. 💔😭 — Lasizwe’s Year (@lasizwe) February 23, 2022

A sombre EFF leader Julius Malema said it was unfortunate that it was too late to intervene.

We love you my man; we did not listen to your loud whisper. We thought we still had time, and unfortunately, we are now too late to intervene. 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/9Tj5otfYwv — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) February 23, 2022

Radio veteran Tim Modise said Riky Rick was a young man who still had so much more to offer.

Very very sad and tragic indeed. A young man full of promise and much more to give. My sympathies to his family , friends & fans. Strength to everyone who is going through the difficult pressures of life. May God give you the power to overcome.#RIPRickyRick https://t.co/TwPqmlBzVK — Tim Modise (@TimModise) February 23, 2022

Musician Ziyon added his voice, saying it is time people stopped pushing the highlights, and that we get back to being compassionate.

Depression is no joke. We live in a world pushing highlights when behind close doors we’re all suffering. We need to get back to kindness & compassion for each other. — Ziyon (@iamZIYON) February 23, 2022

This is insane. It’s actually insane.

💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 — Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) February 23, 2022

Fuck no 💔 FUCKKKKKK! — Farah C. Fortune (@fcfortune) February 23, 2022

No one cares about us! Asinakiwe! — Makoya Bearings (@DJTira) February 23, 2022

Riky Rick, 34, leaves behind his wife Bianca Naidoo and two children. He is the second celebrity to have died by suicide this year. Veteran actor Patrick Shai was also found dead in the garage of his home in Dobsonville, Soweto in January.

