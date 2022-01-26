Congrats!! Rethabile Khumalo is engaged

Johannesburg- Singer Rethabile Khumalo is officially off the market, as she is now an engaged woman.

The Ntyilo Ntyilo hitmaker revealed the good news on a video that was shared by her mother Winnie Khumalo on social media.

“Today actually turned out to be one of the best days of my life, because I said Yes, I’m engaged,” Retahbile shared with excitement.

Rethabile’s mother, Winnie also congratulated her on the caption of the video she shared on social media.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author