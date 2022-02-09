REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Connie Ferguson’s angry daughter tells Prophet where to get off

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Lesedi and Connie Ferguson Instagram

Johannesburg- An angry Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson, who is Connie Ferguson’s daughter, took to social media to slam Prophet Aaron Xhali.

This is after a video of his went viral, claiming Connie is developing cancer.

Lesedi said he should not use her mother for clickbait.

Xhali shared a video where he warned Connie Ferguson to pay attention to God.

Lesedi clapped back at the prophet and said that as a family they do pay attention to God, and he should stop using her family name to get clickbait.

She further stated that if the prophet’s heart was pure he should have directly told the family and not for the public to see.

Connie did not say much about the video but she reacted with a few words to show how unimpressed she was about the video.

See the video below: 

This is not the first time a prophet has said and done something of this manner. Before Shona Ferguson passed away another prophet had predicted his death.

