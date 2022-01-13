REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E.tv dragged for airing Anaconda movies

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Anaconda movie Twitter

Johannesburg- If you are television lover, then you would most definitely know that E.tv loves playing the Anaconda movies.

E.tv has found themselves being dragged on Twitter by tweeps for always airing their famous Anaconda movies.

When E.tv made the announcement that they would be airing the Anaconda movies this coming weekend, tweeps were not having it and this is how they have reacted.

