Evicted Big Brother duo Dinkybliss and Mvelo share their future plans

Johannesburg- Big Brother duo Dinkybliss and Mvelo were the first two contestants to be evicted on Sunday night’s show.

Speaking to Sunday World the duo shared what their plans are going forward and what they think led to their eviction.

Dinkybliss, real name Rethabile Potsane, describes herself as loud and proud and has said she has the ability to transform people’s moods and lift spirits when she is around.

“Being evicted from the Big Brother House in just two weeks is a shocker, however, at the end of the day someone needs to leave the house, but I also feel like my game plan was manipulated.”

Dinkybliss shared that being in the house taught her many things. She also learnt that it is not easy being surrounded by strangers.

“I don’t think there’s anything wrong that I did, but as time goes by people will actually understand the kind of person that I am. I am still going to be around, people will still see me on their television screens,” said a confident Dinkybliss.

She plans on expanding her businesses and going to Nigeria. She said her journey now will be more focused on her personal development.

Mvelo Ntuli, who often describes himself as bubbly and candid, hides a deeper and more complex side behind his infectious humour.

Mvelo said he believes he is the first in many things that he does. He mentioned on the show that he was the first Big Brother contestant from Pietermaritzburg.

“I am also the first in my family to be in the media space, so being the first for me is something normal. Being the first one evicted from the house was a sombre moment where I told myself that I am the first again.”

When asked what he would miss the most in the house he said he will miss the entire experience.

“I am a people’s person so the housemates have become like siblings to me. I do come from a family of many siblings so I will definitely miss them the most, the laughs, the cries you name it, but definitely the gossip.”

Going forward Mvelo wants to be a well-known actor and an ambassador for many big names in the media space.

“I am definitely rooting for Norman to take the R2 Million. When I look at his profession, it is not very common to come across someone of his age to become a principal of a pre-school. It would be such a good thing for him to be able to expand his daycare, and for a man, it is not very common for someone to be passionate about kids the way that he is,” said Mvelo.

