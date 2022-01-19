Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi joins star studded cast of The Woman King

Johannesburg- Former Miss SA and Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, has been cast for the much-anticipated star-studded film The Woman King.

Zozibini will be acting amongst South Africa’s very own Thuso Mbhedu, Seputla Sebogodi, Makgotso Monyemorathoe, and Lebo M as the music producer.

Zozibini made the announcement of her new venture on her social media platforms.

“I am so honored and excited to announce that I have been cast for the film, The Woman King (@womankingmovie ). It is a completely new world and a first-time experience for me so I enter it with the utmost respect and humility. Forever grateful and looking forward,” she wrote.

The Woman King, features a much-publicized cast that includes Viola Davis, Lupita Nyong’o, and South African ingenue, Thuso Mbedu.

The Woman King is a historical epic inspired by true events that took place in The Kingdom of Dahomey, which was located in modern-day Benin, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries.

The story follows Nanisca (Davis), General of the all-female military unit, and Nawi (Mbedu), an ambitious recruit, who together fought enemies who violated their honor, enslaved their people, and threatened to destroy everything they’ve lived for.

The exciting film is currently being shot on location in South Africa, and the country will double as the Kingdom of Dahomey.

The film is scheduled to be theatrically released by Sony Pictures Releasing on September 16, 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VIOLA DAVIS (@violadavis)

Also Read: Seputla Sebogodi to star in The Woman King along Thuso Mbedu

Lebo M joins star-studded Hollywood project: The Woman King

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author