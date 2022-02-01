Gemini Major releases new EP Island Water

Johannesburg- Award-winning artist, Gemini Major, recently released his highly anticipated new EP, Island Water, which marks his third new project in just over a year, via Rude Major Records.

Benn Gilbert Kamoto better known as Gemini Major was born in Malawi and is based in South Africa.

Gemini is a multiplatinum producer, artist, and songwriter who has produced a list of SAMA nominated and multiplatinum hits.

Gemini has collaborated as a producer and artist with Nasty C, Sho Madjozi, Cassper Nyovest, AKA, Davido, and Mafikizolo just to name a few.

To celebrate the release of Island Water, Gemini Major held a listening party last Thursday that saw the who’s who of the entertainment industry come out and support him with Pearl Thusi taking on the role as MC.

Gemini Major’s new EP release comes off the back of a media tour in Ghana which also saw the multi-talented artist in the studio with some of Ghana’s biggest musicians such as Stonebwoy, as well as US rapper, Chance The Rapper, who was also in Ghana.

The EP is a 6-track project with the first single release, “Ewele” featuring Focalistic and Dunnie, took the number #2 spot on Twitter’s trending news on release and followed by the EP’s focus track “Ooh La La” featuring Africa’s fastest rising star, Ayra Starr. was premiered.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author