‘Grootboom and Sons’ back by popular demand for season two

The funeral parlour business will again be up for intense discussions around dinner tables when Mzansi Magic’s family drama, Grootboom and Sons, makes a return for season two.

The drama series is scheduled to take over Monday nights when it premieres on October 3, after ending on an explosive note in season one.

In just six months after season one ended, the new season will introduce new characters and more drama when Mbulelo (Thembekile Komani) insists on getting married to both women he has impregnated, while Zola (Mbasa Msongelo), who plays Mbulelo’s younger brother, will attempt to break away from the family business.

Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net, said: “The first season of Grootboom & Sons was a resounding success, appealing to audiences with its rich characters and riveting storylines.

“We’re happy to announce that the show is back by popular demand, especially led by our DStv Compact subscribers, who have resonated with this show the most.”

Zandile Msutwana returns in the lead role as Funeka, Luzuko Nkqeto also comes back as MK, and Neo Mekgwe keeps her role as Kefilwe. Nomangaliso Tebeka will continue playing Imani and Sibulele Gcilitshana continues playing Vuyo.

The new characters include Thami Mngqolo, Keke Mphuthi, Zinhle Mabena, Mapaseka Koetle, Liopelo Maphathe, Nkosana “Bozza” Nkosi and Gabriel Mini.

