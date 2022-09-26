Haiti-born Abigail Pierre-Louis crowned Miss Heritage Global 2022

It was an evening to celebrate culture, heritage and different traditions at the Miss Heritage Global 2022 held at the Kalahari Waterfront in Venda, Limpopo at the weekend.

Wrapping up both the heritage and tourism month, 35 beautiful models from all over the globe took to the stage to showcase their respective countries’ traditional attires.

Under this year’s theme “She Leads”, attendees including provincial government officials, ambassadors from neighbouring states and celebrities graced the occasion and came in serving red-carpet looks in their lovely traditional costumes.

Hosted in a rural province like Limpopo, the show was brought to life by comedian Mpho Popps and actress Khanyi Mbau. Performances from artists including Makhadzi, Master KG, Lady Du and Paige kept the spectators on their feet throughout the night.

The Miss Heritage Global has over the past 10 years used the global stage to educate on heritage and diversity, help people embrace culture and diversity, and it has challenged the world of pageantry by slowly opening up to big women.

The panel of judges comprised of influencer and TV host Olwethu Leshabane, Miss SA 2019 Shudufhadzo Musida and radio personality Lethabo “LeJoy” Mathatho.

At the end of the event, Haiti-born beauty queen Abigail Pierre-Louis was crowned Miss Heritage Global 2022. She walked away with the “Thohoyandou” crown designed by Akapo Dibenya Jewellers and a cash prize of $10 000 (about R177 000).

The 25-year-old marketing graduate won the hearts of judges during the question-and-answer round. Pierre-Louis said her aim during her reign will be to push the Fourth Industrial Revolution mandate in order for all cultures to unite.

“Most people do not know about our different cultures and it is because there is little to no content about our diverse cultures and heritage online, I want everyone to occupy that space to educate the next person, that way we will be able to appreciate each others’ cultures instead of revolting against it, inclusivity is power,” said Pierre-Louis.

“This is an opportunity for me to use my voice and make an impact, that is the best thing I can do, especially in this day and age, because we are becoming more enlightened.”

Miss Heritage Global first runner-up was Eva Mzondiwa from Zimbabwe and South Africa’s Zabelo Hlabisa was chosen as the second runner-up. Hlabisa also won the People’s Choice award voted for by the public.

“From the bottom of my heart, I thank you South Africa for voting. We won the People’s Choice title. Without you I am nothing,” said Hlabisa.

