How to Ruin Christmas: ‘The Baby Shower’ sequel in production

Netflix’s popular local series How to Ruin Christmas, starring Busi Lurayi and Thando Thabethe, is making a comeback with The Baby Shower currently in production.

The series revolves around a blended family, the Twala’s and the Sello’s, who first came together for a family wedding that almost got ruined by the prodigal daughter Tumi, played by Busi.

Next was the hilarious installment of the The Funeral.

The first installation picked up a few awards, including South African Film and Television awards, as well as Golden Horn awards.

Among the star-studded cast are Desmond Dube, Trevor Gumbi, Motlatsi Mafatshe, Rami Chuene, Vincent Mahlangu and Yonda Thomas.

Here we go again 😩 #HowToRuinChristmas: The Babyshower is currently in production 🔥🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/3ye63sN7Wk — NetflixSA (@NetflixSA) June 15, 2022

