How to Ruin Christmas: ‘The Baby Shower’ sequel in production

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Netflix's How to Ruin Christmas cast Twitter

Netflix’s popular local series How to Ruin Christmas, starring Busi Lurayi and Thando Thabethe, is making a comeback with The Baby Shower currently in production.

The series revolves around a blended family, the Twala’s and the Sello’s, who first came together for a family wedding that almost got ruined by the prodigal daughter Tumi, played by Busi.

Next was the hilarious installment of the The Funeral. 

The first installation picked up a few awards, including South African Film and Television awards, as well as Golden Horn awards.

Among the star-studded cast are Desmond Dube, Trevor Gumbi, Motlatsi Mafatshe, Rami Chuene, Vincent Mahlangu and Yonda Thomas.

